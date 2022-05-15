ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Cornell and Maryland advance to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinals

By Nick Ketter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrlpT_0ff8s3Q600

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Maryland and Cornell lacrosse with local ties, both advance to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinals.

Maryland lacrosse earned a big 21-5 win over Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament. Corning native Logan McNaney shined in net for the Terrapins with 11 saves including a point blank stop and a save which led to a goal. McNaney and the Terps defense allowed just two goals in the first half for the third time this season, as well as a season low 5 goals.

Corning native and head coach John Tillman will take McNaney and the top-ranked Terrapins to the quarterfinals for a match-up with Virginia. Virginia defeated Maryland in last years national title game 17-16.

Cornell lacrosse fought back from an early 4-0 deficit and a weather delay to beat Ohio State 15-8. The 7th ranked Big Red saw a huge game from CJ Kirst, who scored 7 times and tied the program’s single-game goal record. John Piatelli added 5 goals and an assist in addition to Kirst’s banner day. The Big Red will now advance to the quarterfinal round against Delaware.

Cornell and Maryland will be back in action on Sunday, May 22nd.

(Photo courtesy of @TerpsMLax Twitter)

WETM 18 News

Crusaders roll past Senecas in boys lacrosse

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse team picked up a dominant win at home on Monday. The Crusaders rolled past Watkins Glen 16-1. Kellan Murphy scored a game-high four goals and added an assist for Notre Dame. Shane Maloney tallied two goals and three assists for the Crusaders. Grant Crossley and […]
ELMIRA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Standouts recognized at Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet

PHOENIX — There were good times and surprises to spare Saturday at the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet, held at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix. As scheduled, the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame welcomed new inductees Kathleen Clark and Mary Ann Schreck, and the Oswego Hall of Fame added Jackie Coon and Theresa Graham.
FULTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Guzylak wins Athlete of the Week

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a huge game for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads lacrosse player Alexis Guzylak is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Guzylak scored seven goals for Horseheads in an 11-10 win at home against Penn Yan. It was the ninth straight win for the reigning four-time […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Timeline: Brittanee Drexel disappearance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brittanee Drexel was a 17-year-old Gates-Chili High School student on spring break with friends when she went missing on April 25, 2009. It took more than 13 years for police to arrest the man they believe to be responsible, charging him with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct. 2009 On April […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

59 Years Ago Today: The Death of Ernie Davis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today May 18 marks the 59th anniversary of the sudden death of Elmira legend Ernie Davis. Born in New Salem, Pennsylvania on December 14, 1939, Ernie Davis moved to Elmira when he was 12. He attended Elmira Free Academy and played halfback on the football team, and led the school basketball […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – 1964 Elmira Notre Dame football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports dust off the archives with some classic video. On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1964 and Elmira Notre Dame football on 16mm film. Paced by a strong offensive attack, and with quarterback Mike Johnston, the Crusaders topped Elmira Southside. Go back on in time […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Commentary – Aidan Olmstead

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary. This time, we reflect on the storied college lacrosse career of Corning’s Aidan Olmstead at Loyola (Md.). Olmstead became just the third player in program history to eclipse the 200 career point mark and won the Patriot League Scholar Athlete of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

