Cornell and Maryland advance to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Maryland and Cornell lacrosse with local ties, both advance to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinals.

Maryland lacrosse earned a big 21-5 win over Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament. Corning native Logan McNaney shined in net for the Terrapins with 11 saves including a point blank stop and a save which led to a goal. McNaney and the Terps defense allowed just two goals in the first half for the third time this season, as well as a season low 5 goals.

Corning native and head coach John Tillman will take McNaney and the top-ranked Terrapins to the quarterfinals for a match-up with Virginia. Virginia defeated Maryland in last years national title game 17-16.

Cornell lacrosse fought back from an early 4-0 deficit and a weather delay to beat Ohio State 15-8. The 7th ranked Big Red saw a huge game from CJ Kirst, who scored 7 times and tied the program’s single-game goal record. John Piatelli added 5 goals and an assist in addition to Kirst’s banner day. The Big Red will now advance to the quarterfinal round against Delaware.

Cornell and Maryland will be back in action on Sunday, May 22nd.

(Photo courtesy of @TerpsMLax Twitter)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.