RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Congestion has been slowly building along West Broad Street in the city of Richmond as a major repaving project continues for the sixth week. The new asphalt is down in some areas, but the lack of lane markings is confusing many drivers. Right now, the project is in the first phase of paint preparation and measurement in westbound lanes from 3rd Street to I-195 Bridge.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO