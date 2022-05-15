Where to watch tonight’s Dallas Mavericks, Stars Game 7 playoffs against Suns, Flames

The sports world has never seen anything like what North Texas sports fans are experiencing Sunday night.

For the first time ever, two teams from the same city are playing Game 7 finales on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Dallas Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. in a win-or-go-home meeting in Arizona. The game will be televised on TNT.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars will take on the Calgary Flames at 8:30 p.m. in Canada on ESPN2 and Bally’s Sports Southwest.

Fire up your televisions, computer laptops and mobile devices and make sure the picture-in-picture feature is working. It’s going to be a wild night in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tonight’s Game 7 schedule

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m., TNT



Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2/Bally’s Sports Southwest