Suspicious man told child to get in his van in Hanson, police say

By Susannah Sudborough
 3 days ago

The suspect is described as a white man, between 35 and 40 years old, with a buzz-cut and glasses, police say.

A suspicious man allegedly approached two children Saturday in Hanson and told one to get in his van. Police are looking to identify the culprit. Hanson Police Department

Hanson police reported Saturday that they are investigating an incident of a suspicious man allegedly approaching two children and telling one to get in his van.

Police said they were dispatched to the area of 500 Whitman St. around 9:50 a.m. Saturday. The caller told police that his son and his son’s friend, both of whom are younger than 12, were approached by a white man with a buzz-cut and glasses believed to be between the age of 35 and 40 years old.

The man allegedly asked the children if they wanted any toys, police said. The children said no, and then the man told one of the kids to “just get in” to his van. Both children then fled the area and returned to their homes to tell a parent what had happened.

Hanson police said they checked the area and found video of the incident from a neighbor. The video shows that the van involved in the incident may have been a white work van, possibly a Ford E-Series E-250 cargo van with roof racks and running boards.

Police said the children involved said the van had rust and writing on the back, but that they couldn’t remember what the writing was. The van passed by the children twice, and the second time, the man interacted with them.

Police said the video shows that the van stayed in the area for a minute or two before interacting with the children, and then left the area heading towards East Washington Street.

Hanson police said they checked the area and sent out a “be on the lookout” warning to other police, but did not find the van or the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.

Boston

2 construction workers seriously injured by electric shocks on Burlington job site

"Mike is very lucky to be alive." Two construction workers suffered severe burns after a dump truck bucket made contact with an electrical wire at a job site in Burlington. The two victims, 20-year-old Mike Mullane and an unnamed 35-year-old man, were working on a paving crew in the area of 8 Carey Avenue, according to a statement from Burlington Police and Fire. Both men were conscious when emergency services arrived.
BURLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts postal worker arrested on drug charges after attempting to bribe supervisor

BOSTON – A Massachusetts postal worker has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe and sell cocaine to a postal supervisor. 61-year-old John Noviello was charged with one count of bribery of a public official and one count of distribution of cocaine. Noviello was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on May 12, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Newborn puppies abandoned in Massachusetts, left in box on side of the road

“On Friday night, May 13, 2022, between 8:00pm-9-00pm, six newborn puppies were left in a box on the side of Cedar Street in Hollison, Massachusetts. These puppies are now being cared for by animal control. The Holliston Police Department is seeking information related to these puppies, which are estimated to be less than one week old.
HOLLISTON, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester fire death toll grows to 4, building owner suspects arson

WORCESTER (CBS) – The bodies of two more victims were found during the search of a 6-family Worcester apartment building that caught fire on Saturday, bringing the death total to at least four people. Heavy fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the triple-decker on Gage Street. Firefighters initially said Saturday that two people died and three others were hurt during the fire. Investigators returned to the scene Monday and found a third victim around 8 a.m. Several hours later, a fourth victim was discovered. Federal investigators joined the locals at the scene Monday as the building’s owner openly suspected arson. Jim...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Boston

