Suspicious man told child to get in his van in Hanson, police say

Hanson police reported Saturday that they are investigating an incident of a suspicious man allegedly approaching two children and telling one to get in his van.

Police said they were dispatched to the area of 500 Whitman St. around 9:50 a.m. Saturday. The caller told police that his son and his son’s friend, both of whom are younger than 12, were approached by a white man with a buzz-cut and glasses believed to be between the age of 35 and 40 years old.

The man allegedly asked the children if they wanted any toys, police said. The children said no, and then the man told one of the kids to “just get in” to his van. Both children then fled the area and returned to their homes to tell a parent what had happened.

Hanson police said they checked the area and found video of the incident from a neighbor. The video shows that the van involved in the incident may have been a white work van, possibly a Ford E-Series E-250 cargo van with roof racks and running boards.

Police said the children involved said the van had rust and writing on the back, but that they couldn’t remember what the writing was. The van passed by the children twice, and the second time, the man interacted with them.

Police said the video shows that the van stayed in the area for a minute or two before interacting with the children, and then left the area heading towards East Washington Street.

Hanson police said they checked the area and sent out a “be on the lookout” warning to other police, but did not find the van or the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.