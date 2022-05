Beijing has been watching Shanghai city residents experience some of the harshest lockdowns yet imposed by China. But now, after seeing a handful of cases within its own city limits, many are worried that China’s capital will experience a similar fate. China has ordered mandatory testing on most of the city’s population, with officials saying there will likely be more cases in the next few days. Panic buying has well and truly started. Havens like the dollar and treasuries gained, while stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbled over fears of a Beijing lockdown. Oil also sunk below US$98, with a lockdown endangering China’s oil demand.

ECONOMY ・ 23 DAYS AGO