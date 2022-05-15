ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth, MS

Garrett's late homer sends Lady Devils back to 3A finals

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
 3 days ago
KOSSUTH – Jessica Taylor’s instructions to Olivia Garrett were simple: “Launch one, kid.”

The Booneville coach said those words in the top of the seventh inning, with her team and Kossuth tied in Game 3 of the Class 3A North finals. Garrett did as she was told, launching a two-run homer to lift the Lady Blue Devils to a 4-2 win Sunday afternoon.

“I knew it was over when I hit it,” Garrett said. “But the nerves, I didn’t even know I swung.”

Booneville (25-9), the reigning state champion, will open the state title series against Enterprise-Clarke on Tuesday in Hattiesburg.

Last year was the first time Booneville had reached the state finals, but Taylor said this one is sweeter, given the loss of seven players off that team.

“I told the kids I’ve never wanted something more in my whole entire life,” Taylor said.

Kossuth (22-9) had to play catch-up most of the game. Booneville took a 1-0 lead in the first and made it 2-0 in the third on Maddix Lambert’s RBI sac fly.

The Lady Aggies got on the board in the fourth on Anabelle Marlar’s RBI sac fly, and they tied it in the fifth when Ella Jobe scored on a fielder’s choice, just beating the catcher’s tag.

That’s all Kossuth could manage against Booneville ace Hallie Burns (16-5), who gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked two. Burns and Garrett are two of the players who were crucial to last season’s success.

“When you need them, they’re going to rise to the occasion, and that’s what winners do. Winners win,” Taylor said.

Big Inning: Burns drew a one-out walk in the seventh, and then Garrett deposited a 2-1 pitch over the left field fence.

Big Stat: Booneville finished with nine hits, including two each by Burns and Garrett.

Coach Speak: “We’ve got no quit in us. These girls right here, we’ll battle.” – Kossuth’s Brandon Bobo

