Centre, AL

Church fire reported in Centre, Alabama

wrganews.com
 3 days ago

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a church fire in Centre on Saturday. Firefighters arrived at...

www.wrganews.com

AL.com

5 homes heavily damaged in southern Jefferson County fire

Fire swept through five townhomes in southern Jefferson County Tuesday, leaving five families displaced. The fire broke out about 3 p.m. at Acton Park Lane. Firefighters from four agencies – Rocky Ridge, Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Birmingham – responded to the complex on Acton Road. Rocky Ridge Fire Chief Jon Lord said five homes sustained heavy damage.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner: Medical emergency caused deadly wreck in Albertville

The Marshall County Coroner said an "apparent medical emergency" caused a wreck that killed the driver of an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Asbury Road in Albertville. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the driver cannot be...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville wreck leaves man injured

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – According to the Hanceville Police Department, around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a motorcycle passed a sitting patrol vehicle at excess speeds of 120 MPH. HPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder said the officer was stationed on Hwy 91 at the time. By the time he pulled out from his position and turned on his lights, he had already lost sight of the motorcycle.  “Just a couple minutes later, our officer came upon motorcycle parts in the road and found that the motorcyclist had wrecked,” Hadder said. “EMS and paramedics responded and the driver was life-flighted out.”  The driver of the motorcycle is a Decatur man but otherwise has not been identified. His injuries were labeled critical, but there is currently no update on his state.  Alabama State Troopers were brought on-scene to work the wreck.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Calhoun County deputy retires; worked 13,000 hours for FREE

CALHOUN, Ala. (WBRC) - “Well done faithful servant!” That was part of the post Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade made for retired deputy Larry Love. Wade said Love served the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the county for free. He served over 13,000 hours without pay as a deputy.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] NWGA Elder Abuse Task Force holds Symposium at Rome Civic Center

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – The Northwest Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force held a symposium on Wednesday morning at the Rome Civic Center. A panel of experts from various agencies was present to speak to the community on topics such as scams that target the elderly and also address any topics of concern from the crowd.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Shots fired on Billy Pyle Road Tuesday night, a house and a car were struck

Rome Police responded to a residence on Billy Pyle Road Tuesday night after there were reports of multiple shots fired. According to the Rome Police report, a man at the residence told officers that a Volkswagen Jetta, with three or four males inside, began to follow his vehicle after he got off work.
ROME, GA
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

VIDEO: Robbery investigation in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a robbery on the city’s east side. Investigators said on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a victim was robbed in the 9800 Block of Parkway East by a man and a woman. Officers said the two were riding a motorcycle (the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
11Alive

Missing 2-year-old located, Paulding County deputies say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Update: The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the missing child has been located. They said they would release more information shortly. Authorities in Paulding County have issued an alert for a missing two-year-old who was taken by a "non-custodial parent." The child was last seen...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
