Edmonds, WA

Expect delays at Edmonds ferry holding lanes due to paving Monday-Thursday

myedmondsnews.com
 3 days ago

Customers traveling through the Edmonds ferry terminal Monday through Thursday may encounter minor delays, the Washington State Ferries said. Contractor crews will continue work...

myedmondsnews.com

whatcom-news.com

Power outages reported early into Whatcom County windstorm

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reported several localized and 1 large power outages in Whatcom County as of 7am, Wednesday, May 18th, while wind gust speeds are just beginning to increase during an expected windstorm. Over 2,000 PSE customer addresses in Ferndale lost power about 6:30am after...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Five Mile Drive’s Outer Loop Closing to Vehicles Permanently

Metro Parks Tacoma announced today that the outer loop of Point Defiance Park’s Five Mile Drive will permanently close to motorized vehicles this Friday, May 20. Ongoing erosion and slope instability were cited as the primary reasons behind the closure, the organization said in a release, with the imminent increase in Memorial Day-related traffic factoring in the decision. Owen Beach (which is currently closed for renovations but will reopen in June) and Fort Nisqually will still be accessible to the public along the drive’s inner loop.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Crews work to restore power to thousands in Western Washington

WASHINGTON - Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers throughout Western Washington on Wednesday. Puget Sound Energy reported that there were 58 active outages affecting more than 27,000 customers at 1 p.m. As of 1 p.m., Snohomish PUD reported more than 500 customers were affected in Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Residents invited to complete survey on 2024 Community Transit service

Have you considered how your daily commute will change in 2024 when Sound Transit’s Link light rail extends to Lynnwood and Shoreline? How will you get to SeaTac for a flight without parking? What about riding the light rail into Seattle for a sporting event traffic-free?. Community Transit is...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands without power around Puget Sound

Winds blowing through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday caused trees to fall onto power lines and caused havoc with traffic. As of 8:12 p.m., 10,855 customers are without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. Areas include Greenwater, Pleasant Hill, Factoria and Redmond. The city of Seattle reported 636 customers were...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Power outages impact thousands across Western Washington

Thousands of people are without power in Western Washington after strong winds knocked down trees and power lines on Wednesday. At least 10,000 Puget Sound Energy customers don’t have electricity, as of Wednesday night. High winds blew through the Puget Sound region, felling trees onto power lines and causing havoc with traffic.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

A strong May storm brings wind, heavy early rain, and mountain snow

Seattle - Heavy rain and strong winds ramped up this morning across Western Washington causing power outages in some north Puget Sound areas. Winds will peak later this morning and into the early afternoon before calming down this evening. High temps will stay cool and scattered showers will remain, mixed with sunshine at times.
SEATAC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oversized truck gets stuck colliding with Everett bridge

A semitruck hauling an “oversize load” collided with an Everett bridge on Monday, stopping traffic heading northbound out of the city. Washington State Department of Transportation cameras show the truck hauling something that struck the supports of the Snohomish River Bridge on State Route 529. The load was...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Dog days of spring

Photographer Bob Sears notes he was at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Monday “on an absolutely gorgeous spring day” when he came across Edmonds resident Iuliia Pragada and her dog Arizona relaxing on this grassy knoll teeming with wildflowers. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are...
EDMONDS, WA
Chronicle

Wet, Windy Weather Will Wallop Western Washington Wednesday

A powerful winter-like storm will bring rain and wind to western Washington on Wednesday. A foot of snow could fall in the Cascades. "It's something we would be used to seeing in November or December, not necessarily in May," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski. Tuesday will be partly...
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Park Goes Carless, Tower in Dying Seattle Sells for $730 million, A Door Seen on Mars

A headline that is filled with nothing but good news: "One of Tacoma’s most popular drives to close to cars forever." This is the Five Mile Drive on Point Defiance. The reason the park has been liberated from the most awful mode of transportation ever is that the roads in the park just can’t support their shit any more. Tacoma News Tribune: "The decision to permanently close the outer loop of Five Mile Drive to vehicles was made after a geotechnical assessment earlier this year identified 'ongoing erosion and slope instability impacting the bluff.'" How wonderful. The pedestrians and bikes. And the trees, the smell of the trees, and the smell of the surrounding sea. No revving, honking, fuming. You got it, you got it.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Demo Garden work party May 21; Turtle Time presentation May 22

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting two events this weekend. On Saturday, May 21, there will be a Demo Garden work party from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be weeding, trimming and mulching in the garden, replanting started last month. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. Tools and gloves are available or you can bring your own.
EDMONDS, WA

