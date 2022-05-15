ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely Monday

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnSqM_0ff8pWit00

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 43°

SUN DAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

SUN DAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Sunday we saw sunshine early. The high temperature of the day was in the 80’s.

We saw strong to severe storms in the afternoon hours. It is still muggy and summer-like. The overnight hours will be partly cloudy with a low temperature into the 50’s. There will be areas of patchy fog as well because of the atmospheric moisture and light winds.

Monday there is once again a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. There is a risk for strong to severe storms on Monday. The main risks are damaging winds and hail with an isolated tornado possible. We are in an enhanced risk which is a level 3/5 so it is a good day to stay weather aware and have a way to recieve watches and warnings. The risk for the storms begins at around 11 AM and will move out in the early evening. There could be multiple rounds.

Temperatures will stay into the high 70s before a cold front moves through with the rain on Monday. The high temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 60’s before rebounding Thursday into the weekend back into the 70’s and 80’s even hitting close to 90 next weekend

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRONG TO SEVERE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WINDY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND T-STORMS
HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND T-STORMS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

