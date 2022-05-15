ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Two former Mountaineers took the MLB bump on Sunday

By Anjelica Trinone
WBOY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va – Two former Mountaineers spent their Sunday out on the big league bump. It was Alex Manoah’s fifth start of the season for the Blue Jays while Michael Grove made his MLB debut with the LA Dodgers. Grove got the...

www.wboy.com

