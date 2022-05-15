Two former Mountaineers took the MLB bump on Sunday

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After struggling to adjust to the college basketball transfer portal last year, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has shown that he can adapt this spring. Huggins has added multiple power-five transfers to his roster, including the return of Emmitt Matthews and the newest edition of Tre Mitchell from Texas. While some want to criticize Huggy Bear and his staff, they have shown that they can attract some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Hopefully the new additions on the roster help the Mountaineers return to their winning ways next season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO