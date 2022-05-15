Auburn Man Shot and Killed in Buffalo Supermarket

A Waterloo man is facing a number of felony charges after being arrested in connection with a robbery that happened earlier this month. Seneca Falls Police charged 23-year-old Dejon Butler with robbery, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly took property belonging to another person while possessing a knife. Butler is also accused of striking the victim with the blunt end of the knife, resulting in minor injuries. Police recovered the knife at a residence in Seneca Falls.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO