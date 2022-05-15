ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn Man Shot and Killed in Buffalo Supermarket

By Greg Cotterill
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Auburn man was among the 10 people shot in the racist attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. 53-year old Andre Mackniel also went by the name...

Beth Hemker
3d ago

How awful!!! Oh, my heart hurts! So many people are suffering a loss now because of this awful shooting....

East Syracuse Crash After Road Rage Incident Results In DWI charge

Village of East Syracuse, N.Y. - We're learning more about a crash East Syracuse Tuesday morning.. The Town of Dewitt police say the incident began after a gray sedan, driven by 28 year old Anthony Wright of Syracuse, rear ended a white sedan operated by 68 year old Richard Shepard of Minoa. The two had words and then, Wright left the scene with Shepard in pursuit.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Charged in Seneca Falls Robbery Involving a Knife

A Waterloo man is facing a number of felony charges after being arrested in connection with a robbery that happened earlier this month. Seneca Falls Police charged 23-year-old Dejon Butler with robbery, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly took property belonging to another person while possessing a knife. Butler is also accused of striking the victim with the blunt end of the knife, resulting in minor injuries. Police recovered the knife at a residence in Seneca Falls.
Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
News 4 Buffalo

Police surround home of Buffalo mass shooter

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of law enforcement officials were at the home of the Buffalo mass shooting suspect in Conklin, N.Y., near Binghamton, Saturday night. By sunset, the home owned by Payton Gendron’s parents was surrounded by authorities of all levels — as high as the FBI. Agents and officers could be seen going […]
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

