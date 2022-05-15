ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Two former Mountaineers took the MLB bump on Sunday

By Anjelica Trinone
WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va – Two former Mountaineers spent their Sunday out on the big league bump. It was Alex Manoah’s fifth start of the season for the Blue Jays while Michael Grove made his MLB debut with the LA Dodgers. Grove got the...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Huggins announces signing of Emmitt Matthews Jr.

It’s official: Emmitt Matthew Jr. is once again a Mountaineer. Head Coach Bob Huggings announced Wednesday that the fifth-year forward officially signed a grant-in-aid with West Virginia for the 2022-23 academic year. Matthews will return to Morgantown for his final year of college basketball after playing one year at Washington.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Latest NCAA Baseball Tournament projections for West Virginia

The Mountaineers have just a few games left to improve their tournament resume. With just three games left in the college baseball regular season, West Virginia (30-20, 11-10 Big 12) is still in good standing to qualify for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. D1Baseball.com continues to project the Mountaineers as a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

Mazey’s Crazies wrap up regular season at home versus KSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For what is likely the final time this season, Randy Mazey’s West Virginia baseball team (30-20, 11-10 Big 12) will step onto the turf at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend. The Mountaineers, who will honor three seniors on Saturday, host Kansas State...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Kansas State at West Virginia: Probable starters, game times, and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The final conference series of the regular season has arrived. West Virginia has just three games left to improve its standing in the Big 12 ahead of the conference tournament next week. Randy Mazey and company have enjoyed success against this weekend’s opponent, Kansas State, in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Bob Huggins continues 2022 transfer portal domination

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After struggling to adjust to the college basketball transfer portal last year, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has shown that he can adapt this spring. Huggins has added multiple power-five transfers to his roster, including the return of Emmitt Matthews and the newest edition of Tre Mitchell from Texas. While some want to criticize Huggy Bear and his staff, they have shown that they can attract some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Hopefully the new additions on the roster help the Mountaineers return to their winning ways next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Stevenson Brings Experience, Leadership To WVU

In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to the Big Dance in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Hammond announces signing of Tucker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced the signing of Mary Tucker to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A native of Sarasota, Florida, Tucker comes to WVU after spending her first three seasons at Kentucky, where she helped the Wildcats win a pair of NCAA National Championships in 2021 and 2022. She also led UK to three consecutive Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) regular-season titles (2020-22) and two GARC Championship crowns in 2020 and 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Homegrown Star Could Return to Star for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – When West Virginia offered a scholarship to Austin Ball, he described it as a “dream come true.”. Ball, a Man, West Virginia native, grew up a fan of the Mountaineers and will now have the opportunity to make his dreams of playing for his home state in the WVU Coliseum a reality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
WTRF

Big 12 Tournament seeding up for grabs entering final week of regular season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This year’s Big 12 Baseball Championship tournament is just one week away. As teams enter the final week of the regular season, seeding for the tournament is still up for grabs. The top four teams in the league are all separated by fewer than two games, and no team is locked into their current standing in the conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Rifle’s Sanchez and Perrin Medal at Junior Olympics

Four student-athletes from the West Virginia University rifle team wrapped up competition at the 2022 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships over the weekend in Hillsdale, Michigan. Sophomores Becca Lamb, Molly McGhin and Matt Sanchez, along with freshman Natalie Perrin, represented WVU at the event, which was hosted by USA Shooting.
HILLSDALE, MI
WTRF

Plitzuweit announces signing of Nichols

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Danni Nichols to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Columbia, Missouri, Nichols comes to West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Western Illinois. In four seasons with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Madonna Claims First Sectional Title in 10 Years

Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – Cameron took an early 4-0 lead in the third inning after an RBI double by Hartley and it looked like it was in good position to avoid a second straight loss against the Dons. Grinskovich helped the Dons in a huge rally in the sixth inning. A run scored after […]
CAMERON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Dodgers#Phillies#Mountaineers#The Blue Jays#The La Dodgers#La#Wvu
WTRF

West Virginia Northern Community College holds “Days of Thunder”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anyone interested in being a Thunder-chicken had the opportunity to do just that. Today, the Wheeling campus of West Virginia Northern Community College held its “Days of Thunder” registration event. They were hoping for an outdoor registration, but unfortunately the weather didn’t cooperate...
WHEELING, WV
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Bobcat Stadium Seats for Sale

The Cambridge Cheer Program is pre-selling stadium seats!. Orders will be delivered before football season, approximately 2-3 weeks after sale closes. If you are interested in purchasing one please contact me and I will get you on the list to place our order! The price is $65.00 and orders need to be placed by June 4th with payment. Please make checks payable to Cambridge Bobcat Boosters Club.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTAP

Grant Barnhart signs with West Liberty University to play basketball

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys High School senior Grant Barnhart has made his decision to play basketball for the West Liberty University Hilltoppers. Grant was joined at his signing ceremony on Monday by friends and teammates, including family and his father and coach Mark Barnhart. Grant says that...
SAINT MARYS, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Looking for a steak fry that goes to a good cause?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s the time of year for steak frys! Coming up this weekend there’s one at Sonneborn Shelter. It benefits an organization called “Open Field; a program that improves children’s lives through sport. Open Field’s efforts span from Pittsburgh to Cameroon but it all started in the Friendly City. Wheeling is the home […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 charged with hunting turkey over bait in West Virginia

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Three individuals were charged with hunting turkey over bait in the Northern Panhandle. According to a Facebook post, Natural Resources Police Officers conducted two separate busts in Brooke County, West Virginia on opening morning. The investigations led to suspects found hunting in blinds using corn to draw in turkey, which […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy