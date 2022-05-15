Two former Mountaineers took the MLB bump on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...

