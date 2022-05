A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:. Marcus Stroman (1-3, 5.13 ERA) is set to come off the COVID-19 injured list and start for the Cubs against Arizona. The right-hander hasnt pitched since May 1, when he delivered seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee in his best start since signing a $71 million, three-year deal with Chicago in the offseason.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO