ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Woman killed in car crash in Carlsbad

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sa4EI_0ff8myqo00

CARSLBAD, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman was killed in a car crash Sunday in North County, police said.

Carlsbad Police Department received a call around 6:24 a.m. about a traffic collision at the intersection of El Camino Real and Camino Vida Roble, Lt. Jason Jackowski stated in a press release Sunday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person trapped in a vehicle, according to authorities. The victim was removed by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene.

Zzyzx Road: The most eye-grabbing, mysterious road sign on I-15

Police said the vehicle may have been traveling at an excessive speed when it struck a signal pole on the northeast curb line.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor as the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead in Pickup Truck Parked Near Interstate 5 in Encinitas

A man was found dead in a pickup truck parked near Interstate 5 in in Encinitas on Tuesday evening. Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Accidents
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Camino, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on State Route 76 [Oceanside, CA]

Traffic Accident near Benet Road Left One Woman Dead. According to the police, officers responded to the incident around 4:30 a.m. on State Route 76 near Benet Road. Upon arrival, they located the pedestrian lying in the westbound lanes of State Route 76 where she eventually pronounced dead due to the extent of her injuries.
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#El Camino Real#Traffic Accident#Carslbad
sandiegocountynews.com

Woman dies after vehicle slams into signal pole in Carlsbad

Carlsbad, CA–A 25-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle struck a signal pole at an intersection Sunday morning in Carlsbad, authorities said. Carlsbad police were dispatched at 6:24 a.m. to the intersection of El Camino Real and Camino Vida Roble due to a traffic collision, according to Carlsbad police.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Dead man found in truck in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A man was found dead in a truck in Oceanside Tuesday evening. Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive, near Interstate 5 after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC San Diego

Family Mourns Mother of 3 Killed in Lincoln Park

The brother of a mother of three killed in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood said his sister was the backbone of the family and went above and beyond to make sure everyone was taken care of. Sengny Chea, 31, was shot and killed Saturday near her home. Her 12-year-old son...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in San Marcos

San Marcos, CA–A female pedestrian Friday evening was struck and killed by an SUV as she illegally crossed Mission Road Friday evening in San Marcos, authorities said. Deputies along with fire and medical personnel responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Mission Road in the area of Barham Drive.
SAN MARCOS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy