ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

President Biden to visit Buffalo on Tuesday

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcSH6_0ff8mrfj00

President Joe Biden will land in Buffalo on Tuesday morning to deliver remarks on the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.

The First Lady will join the president to grieve with the Buffalo community, according to a release about their trip.

President Biden is expected to speak at 1 p.m. at the Delavan Grider Community Center. According to a White House official, the president is expected to call on Congress to take actions to "keep weapons of war off our streets."

The president and first lady will also visit the memorial at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

This comes after the president addressed the country Sunday afternoon, urging unity to address the hate in America.

Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed the violence in a statement Sunday:

Today our hearts are broken and we grieve for the victims of the horrific act of gun violence in Buffalo and for their families and friends. The Second Gentleman and I are praying for all those who knew and lost love ones. Law enforcement is proceeding with its investigation, but what is clear is that we are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance. We must call it out and condemn it. Racially-motivated hate crimes or acts of violent extremism are harms against all of us, and we must do everything we can to ensure that our communities are safe from such acts.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's Buffalo hypocrisy

Today, President Joe Biden proved me right. After the horrific tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, this past December, I claimed that had the victims been predominantly black instead of predominantly white, he would have visited the city. But since the Waukesha victims were white, Biden blew them off and made up an excuse not to visit. Yet with the horrific tragedy in Buffalo, New York, where the victims were mostly black, Biden miraculously has time and is visiting the city today. His pandering is absolutely repulsive.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

After Buffalo shooting, Stefanik faces scrutiny for past Facebook posts

Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Hochul Issues Powerful Warning To Hate Groups In New York State

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul did not mince words when issuing a warning to hate groups and those who plan to commit hate crimes in the state. I had a chance to speak with NY's 57th and first woman Governor about the shooting in her hometown of Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. One thing I can say for certain is that Governor Hochul cares deeply about Buffalo, Western New York, and the community surrounding the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. When it comes to hate crimes being committed in New York, she's made it crystal clear that it will not be tolerated,
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Elections
City
Buffalo, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Announces Bill to Rename Route 394 in Randolph After Late Iraq Veteran

State Senator George Borrello on Tuesday announced legislation that would rename a section of highway in Cattaraugus County in honor of an area native who died while serving in Iraq. The bill would rename Route 394 in the Town of Randolph as the "Staff Sergeant David Textor Memorial Highway." U.S. Army Staff Sergeant David Textor, a Jamestown native who graduated from Randolph Central School, was killed in action in July 2008 while conducting combat operations in Mosul, Iraq.
RANDOLPH, NY
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Buffalo Shooter’s Previous Threat Raises Red-Flag Questions

BUFFALO (AP) – Less than a year before he opened fire and killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, 18-year-old Payton Gendron was investigated for making a threatening statement at his high school. New York has a “red flag” law designed to...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
WETM 18 News

A closer look into NYS Red Flag Law

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As New York is trying to heal from the tragedy that took place in Buffalo this past weekend, the gun debate is ramping up once again. Some people are pushing for more gun control, others are pushing for more mental health evaluations. Back in June of 2021, New York State Police arrived […]
LAW
superhits1027.com

USS The Sullivans no longer sinking in Buffalo harbor

BUFFALO — Starting Memorial Day weekend, visitors will be allowed back on the deck of the retired Navy vessel named for the five Waterloo brothers who died together in World War II. The USS The Sullivans — a floating museum in Buffalo, New York’s harbor — began sinking in April.
BUFFALO, NY
psychologytoday.com

Buffalo: Angry, Bored, Frustrated, White Gun-Lover Murderers

Mass shootings, as demonstrated by the recent killings in Buffalo, must be discussed but do not have to be sanctified by respectful rhetoric. The murders are not about mental health but about guns, race, anti-Semitism, misogyny, ignorance, and social media. Shooters choose to express their dissatisfaction in the same way...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

The White House releases statement on Buffalo mass shooting

The White House has released the following statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:. “The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
wnynewsnow.com

Dog Petition Makes It To City Hall

JAMESTOWN – Lawmakers were addressed by concerned residents Monday night, during their Work session, with concerns about local dogs running amok. Last week Merry Williams started a petition to do something about the dangerous dogs, who are frequently loose in their westside area. During the City Councils Housing, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 16 in honor of the victims of the horrific shooting at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. Flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on May 16 and should remain lowered until all of the victims are laid to rest.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy