Sunday, May 15th, 2022, Good Evening!

Good evening! Wishing you a happy Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
Good afternoon! Wishing you a happy Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
Just Salad, a fast casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, has opened in Harlem, New York, becoming the first fast casual salad chain within the community. The restaurant, located at 56 W. 125th St., marks the company's first location in Northern Manhattan. "We...
If you like the weather we had last week, get ready for a 48-hour reminder later this week. One of the hardest things in the world is trying to predict the weather. It can literally change in a matter of 5 minutes. While we were basking in the sun and 80-degree high temperatures last week, the start of this week saw a huge drop in our high temperature.
Overshadowed by Brooklyn and Manhattan, Queens oftentimes does not get the credit it deserves for being the cultural hub that it truly is. But make no mistake, Queens is by far the most diverse borough in New York City and is packed with tranquil parks, interesting museums, delicious restaurants – and lots more.
New York City is undoubtedly one of the most expensive cities in the country, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune experiencing all the city has to offer. Whether it is a visit to a beautiful park, tour, or museum trip, New York City has plenty of free things to do. Keep reading to learn more about all the different ways to see NYC on a budget.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York City is on high alert for COVID-19. Have you noticed? Probably not. With the alert level increased, the city recommends that New Yorkers mask up when they’re indoors or in crowds outdoors; to only gather in small groups, and to avoid large indoor gatherings.
Comedian and New York City tour guide, Tom Delgado, takes you on a walk through some of the darker sites and history of Greenwich Village. He talks about true crime, death, and hauntings. Yikes. via tomdnyc. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the...
Hundreds of flights that were scheduled to arrive and take off from LaGuardia Airport and other New York-area airports were canceled Monday. More than 460 flights were canceled by various airlines at regional airports, and 875 others had been delayed as of 5 pm Monday afternoon, according to the Flight Aware tracking site.
A 10-story walkup in New York City? Not a chance many people would sign up for that — but it's become a reality some subway riders in Manhattan now have to face. That's because escalator problems at the Fort Washington and 181st Street station along the A line are making riders climb up and down the equivalent of 10 flights of stairs in or to get to and from their trains.
Some days are filled with blood and carnage, and some are filled with golden deeds that repair the world – Tikkun Olam. This past weekend, a man who lives in the Bronx lost his wallet in Brooklyn – but got it back, still filled with his cash, thanks to a family of Hasidic Jews.
NEW YORK - Severe weather including storms and even a slight chance of tornadoes is forecasted for the New York City region beginning Monday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was posted until 8 p.m. Monday for eastern Pennsylvania, most of New Jersey, New York City and its northern suburbs, Nassau County on Long Island, and southwestern Connecticut. The coverage area affects more than 26 million people.
If the heat and humidity have got you dreaming of the best beaches in New York, you might want to slightly alter your expectations: NYC Parks has just announced that several blocks of Rockaway Beach will actually be closed in upcoming months due to construction. Specifically, there will be no...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You can call it a publicity stunt or an attempt to out-hustle DoorDash and UberEats, but no matter how you slice it, Grubhub, which is offering a free $15 lunch credit to everyone in the New York metropolitan area on Tuesday, May 17, has dispelled an old adage, as apparently there is such a thing as a free lunch.
What’s really the deal with airline food—it’s too damn expensive!. Port Authority’s new policy will enforce a price cap on concessions to follow “local, off-airport ‘street prices’ plus a maximum surcharge of 10 percent” in order to bring down airport’s infamous food & drink prices, while still allowing airport vendors to succeed.
A popular no-frills, low-price supermarket chain is opening its second Queens location in Jamaica at the end of the month. ALDI, a family-owned German based superstore, will cut the ribbon on its new 92-33 168th St location on May 26. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Jamaica...
Comments / 0