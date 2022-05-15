TinCaps end 2-week road trip with loss at South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The TinCaps ended their season-long 12-game road trip Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.
Fort Wayne (13-20) fell behind 2-0 after South Bend (20-13) scored a run in the second and another in the fourth.
The ‘Caps made it a one-run game in the sixth when designated hitter Corey Rosier tripled and center fielder Robert Hassell III drove him in with a single.
But the Cubs added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth as their catcher, Jake Washer , launched a three-run homer.
Fort Wayne catcher Brandon Valenzuela , a top 20 Padres prospect, had a two-hit day, including a double off the wall in right field.
After a day off Monday, the TinCaps begin a 12-game homestand at Parkview Field on Tuesday night.
Next Game: Tuesday, May 16 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (6:35 p.m.)- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert – West Michigan Probable Starter: RHP Ty Madden (No. 6 Tigers prospect)
