LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruben Gabrielsen and Diego Fagúndez scored, propelling Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC Wednesday night. The victory came despite LAFC’s Carlos Vela becoming the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 combined goals and assists. Vela scored on a penalty kick in the 86th minute, giving him 62 goals and 38 assists in 98 regular-season matches.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO