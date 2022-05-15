Trine softball wins first NCAA regional since 2019

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine softball clinched their first NCAA DIII regional title since 2019 after shutting out North Central, 6-0, on Sunday.

The Thunder endured a pitching duel until the fifth inning. Taylor Murdock knocked in a 3-RBI double to catapult Trine to a 4-0 lead at the end of the fifth.

Emma Beyer hit an exclamation point in Sunday’s contest with a 2-run home run in the sixth inning.

Five Trine players were also named to the all-regional team: Amanda Prather, Ainsley Phillips, Ellie Trine, Ashley Swartout and Adrienne Rosey. Rosey was also named “Most Outstanding Player.”

Trine advances to the super regional round for the first time in three seasons.

