MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is dead and an investigation is underway following a lengthy standoff with Cobb County police Thursday night. At around 8:30 p.m., a heavy police presence could be seen along the 4000 block of Hicks Road in Mableton. According to the Cobb County police chief, officers responded to reports of a man attempting to end his life. They were informed that the man, identified by the GBI as 23-year-old Tavis Carithers, had allegedly fired a weapon inside the home at family members. The chief said children were among those in the house.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO