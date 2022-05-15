GALLERY: Hail spotted across Northwest Florida

A few isolated storms are possible in Northwest Florida Monday afternoon and evening. Hail and gusty winds will be possible in any storms that form. Because of the hail and gusty wind threat, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a low-end Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather.
PACE, Fla. -- Heavy rains sparked flooding across parts of Northwest Florida this Sunday. A location that was effected was the Woodlands neighborhood off Bell Lane in Pace. County officials say they took several emails and calls about the area during Sunday's rainfall. They add that public works employees were sent out to put up barricades on Ten Mile Road near the new Chase Farms subdivision.
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Big Game Fishing Club held its Billfish Extravaganza tournament at the Harbor Docks in Destin. The tournament began last Thursday before wrapping up on Sunday. It featured a total payout of $100,350 for several winners. Here are the team winners for each category:. CATCH...
