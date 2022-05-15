ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

GALLERY: Hail spotted across Northwest Florida

By Samantha Jeffries
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross Northwest Florida viewers sent photos and videos of hail spotted in their...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Low-end risk of severe weather for Northwest Florida

A few isolated storms are possible in Northwest Florida Monday afternoon and evening. Hail and gusty winds will be possible in any storms that form. Because of the hail and gusty wind threat, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a low-end Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WEAR

Weekend rainfall sparks flooding concerns in Pace neighborhoods

PACE, Fla. -- Heavy rains sparked flooding across parts of Northwest Florida this Sunday. A location that was effected was the Woodlands neighborhood off Bell Lane in Pace. County officials say they took several emails and calls about the area during Sunday's rainfall. They add that public works employees were sent out to put up barricades on Ten Mile Road near the new Chase Farms subdivision.
PACE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy