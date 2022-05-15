ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

'Stop the violence' event held in Waterbury to connect community

FOX 61
FOX 61
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury community members gathered at Lakewood Park for a 'Stop the Violence' event Sunday. "I’m from here. I used to get in trouble a lot myself and I feel like our community needs it. We want our kids to grow up in a safe place and that’s what...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 12

Damian Perez
3d ago

what does politics got got do with senseless killings? Folks really need to see th bigger picture especially if you don't live in the hood.If don't live in the hood your opinion doesn't matter one bit cause you don't live in the struggle at all.

Reply(1)
4
Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Showers Meriden Mall Shoppers With Cash

While it was a beautiful day in Connecticut on Tuesday, there was a man inside the Meriden Mall who was "making it rain." With a fist full of dollar bills, a mystery man showered cold, hard cash over the rails just before shoppers exited the mall. “All of a sudden...
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Springfield to hold inaugural Pride Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The city of Springfield will be holding its inaugural pride parade on Saturday, June 4, according to the Springfield Pride Parade Organization. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Springfield Technical Community College and end at around 5 p.m. outside City Hall. The event follows...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury holds fallen officer memorial

DEEP recapped its efforts to safely capture the two 4-month-old bear cubs. Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said after some rain Thursday, hot and humid weather returns for the weekend. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Grand Avenue Ministry Pitches Warming Center

As New Haven gears up for sunny summer days, Mark Washington is already thinking about the frigid weather next winter — and the community members who won’t have a place to shelter during cold emergencies. Washington, a street outreach manager at Youth Continuum, hopes to help address this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Men in pizza truck wreck reflect on event

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A crash in Cromwell involving a popular pizza truck was caught on camera. The two friends who were inside that truck spoke exclusively to FOX 61. “We do everything together,” said Joshua Mccaffery-Danz. "We usually do the weekends together. We live together." They survived...
CROMWELL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conn#Guns#Violent Crime#Fox61 News#Roku#Facebook Instagram
WTNH

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bristol crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Bristol on Tuesday, police said. The Bristol Police Department responded to the crash at Jerome Avenue in the area of Sturbridge Court around 6:30 p.m. According to police, the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and left the roadway, […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Meriden police officer saves life of suicidal man

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden police officer discovered a man who was suicidal in a park and disrupted his plans to take his own life. According to the Meriden Police Department, Officer Kosky was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of Hubbard Park on Sunday morning around 12 a.m. when she located a […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Meriden 15-year-old arrested in connection to Hamden shooting: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 15-year-old Meriden boy was arrested Tuesday following a drive-by shooting in Hamden that left the victim with serious injuries. At around 6 p.m. Monday, Hamden police responded to Oberlin Road for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the scene and ballistic evidence on the road. Police later determined that a private vehicle took the 22-year-old gunshot victim to the hospital, where they were treated for serious injuries.
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTNH

Meriden teen charged in May 2021 Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden teen faces charges multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a May 2021 shooting in Hamden. Hamden police said the 15-year-old suspect was in a car traveling on Oberlin Road on May 26, 2021, when he shot at the 22-year-old victim, who police said was in a parked car. […]
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Overdosed homeless man saved by a Hartford police officer as addiction crisis worsens across Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A deadly dose of fentanyl nearly killed a homeless man in Hartford. Luckily, an angel in blue brought him back from the beyond. When you stand outside the opulent façade of the Connecticut State Capitol, it’s sometimes hard to see that just feet away lies a much less glamorous reality. A reality made worse by a two-year global pandemic. A crisis of homelessness.
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Teen To Be Charged In Homicide

#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the homicide of Johnny Class on April 5, 2022. The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Ansonia, fled the state shortly after the homicide. With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut and North Carolina, the suspect was taken into custody without incident in North Carolina on May 13, 2022. He is currently being detained, awaiting extradition proceedings. Once he returns to Connecticut, he will be charged with Felony Murder, Murder, and Robbery. He will be arraigned in Juvenile Court and the case will be transferred to Adult Court for prosecution. The name of the suspect will be released when the case is transferred. The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

16 pets seized in Torrington animal cruelty investigation

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Two Torrington residents are facing animal cruelty charges after over a dozen animals living in poor conditions were seized from their home. On April 28, Torrington police and animal control executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Washington Avenue. Investigators found over a dozen animals living in "very poor, unsanitary conditions."
TORRINGTON, CT
zip06.com

Staying Strong After an Unfathomable Tragedy

Most Guilford residents are sadly all too aware of the tragedy that occurred in January 2018, when 15-year-old Ethan Song lost his life in an accidental shooting. The grief, despair, and frustration the Song family has endured since Ethan’s death simply isn’t possible to truly convey. Despite their...
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy