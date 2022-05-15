ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field Museum hosts one of many free days

By Marcella Raymond
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Sunday was a free admission day at the Field Museum , which continues to add new exhibits that are both exciting and educational.

Sue, of course, is still here, but has been moved from the main lobby into its own room.

There are fossils right here in Illinois, including a Mastodon jaw that was found in Bolingbrook during the construction of I-55.

Scientists are constantly examining the remains of humans and animals that walked the Earth hundreds or thousands or even millions of years ago.

Admission to the museum was free on Sunday, with several other free days to come later this year. There are also still spots for the museum’s summer camp.

