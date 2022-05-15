ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic treehouse at Chastain Park destroyed by fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A beloved part of Atlanta’s Chastain Park has burned down.

The iconic treehouse at the park’s playground caught fire Saturday night.

Luckily, neighbors saw the blaze and called 911 quick enough to get firefighters to the scene before the fire spread to other structures, according to a post on the Chastain Park Facebook page.

A spokeswoman for Atlanta Fire Rescue told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they were called to the park around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries had been reported and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Charred remains are all that remain of the treehouse.

According to the Chastain Park Facebook page, they are planning on rebuilding the treehouse, but there is no timeline as to when that could happen.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at the playground, where he talked to heartbroken parents and children.

“When we got here, she was super sad cause that’s her favorite part of the park,” parent Jessica Wood said.

The sculpture-like structure is a unique design created by an architect and built in 2016 at an estimated cost of $200,000. But to the kids who loved playing there, it was worth a lot more.

“I just like the design,” 9-year-old Grayson Pearce said. “It’s just really sad, because I loved playing on it. It’s just a bummer that it burned down.”

Gwinnett police looking for man who vandalized property at Duncan Creek Park

