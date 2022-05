The Heat and Celtics have released their latest injury updates for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup on Thursday. Miami’s Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out again for Game 2 after missing Game 1. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are both listed as questionable with hamstring issues, but each has appeared in all 12 postseason games to this point, so it would be surprising if they’re unavailable on Thursday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO