FARGO (KFGO) – Recent disclosures show a massive gap in campaign contributions between Fargo’s mayoral candidates. Shannon Roers Jones outpaced her opponents by a wide number, reporting over $120,000 in total contributions, though nearly half that amount came from a $55,000 donation Roers Jones made to her own campaign. Even without that personal contribution, though, her reported amounts more than doubled those of Hukun Dabar, who reported the next largest campaign total at over $32,000.

FARGO, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO