Three people have been arrested in Taylorville after an investigation led to a search warrant on Tuesday. Police received complaints from citizens about narcotics traffic on the 400 block of East Adams Street. During the investigation, TPD learned that the persons of interest in the residence could be armed and there were children inside. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says that the Emergency Response Team formulated plans days earlier in a way that they could enter the residence in a safe manner. The warrant was executed after hours of surveillance Tuesday evening.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO