“Hacksaw”Jim Duggan Reveals His Cancer Has Returned

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed via Facebook that his cancer has returned. Duggan announced on Sunday that tomorrow he will be having his second hormone shot and he will be set up for radiation treatment on Tuesday. The radiation treatment will be for eight...

Jason Bryant
2d ago

one of my favorite wrestlers from when I was a kid. hope he gets better.

Okie7491
2d ago

as a colon cancer survivor (2017) I wish you well. Do ur protocol and have a sense of humor.

