SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms on Monday afternoon caused damage to multiple houses in an area of Spartanburg County. Joseph Greenway says his daughter was inside her home on McSwain Road when the storm tore the roof. He tells Fox Carolina, that she was asleep when the storm started but immediately ran for cover in the living room. The only part of the home where the roof stayed intact.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO