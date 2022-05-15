ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbdJV_0ff8hcmh00
California Church Shooting A firetruck is seen outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday, May 15, 2022 after a fatal shooting. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) (Leonard Ortiz)

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

A man died at the scene and a fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.

Deputies detained a suspect, an adult male, and recovered a weapon, officials said.

About 30 people witnessed the violence, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff’s spokesperson. The majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent, Braun said.

Investigators were looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community, Braun said.

The gunfire erupted during a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that has services at Geneva, according to a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, a church administrative body.

“Please keep the leadership of the Taiwanese congregation and Geneva in your prayers as they care for the those traumatized by this shooting,” the presbytery’s Tom Cramer said in a statement on Facebook.

More details were expected from a sheriff's department news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene. The FBI was also sending agents to the scene to assist the sheriff.

Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," the tweet said.

The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.

On its website, Geneva Presbyterian Church describes its mission as “to remember, tell, and live the way of Jesus by being just, kind, and humble.”

“All are welcome here. Really, we mean that! … Geneva aspires to be an inclusive congregation worshipping, learning, connecting, giving and serving together.”

The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

“This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,” said U.S. Rep Katie Porter, whose district includes Laguna Woods. “This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

One killed, multiple wounded in shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods

One person was killed and five others wounded when a gunman opened fire in a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon. The circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately known, though Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the 24000 block of El Toro Road at around 1:25 p.m.Deputies disclosed that the suspect, an Asian male adult somewhere in his 60s, had been detained at the scene and two handguns recovered. He was uninjured during the incident.They don't believe he lives in the area and are working to determine a city...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
newsantaana.com

Transient gets life in prison after a kidnapping and murder in Anaheim

Luke Lampers, 41, a transient, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lampers shot a man at an Anaheim motel and also kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and held her against her will while fleeing from the police. Lampers was found guilty of killing Douglas Navarro, then...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Laguna Woods, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy