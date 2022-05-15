The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year.

Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The tribute was particularly poignant, as the Queen's 18-year-old granddaughter shares a passion for carriage driving with her beloved grandfather, who was instrumental in helping to establish it as a sport in Britain.

Carriage driving was one of Prince Philip's favourite past-times since the 1970s, and he raced carriages near Norfolk before going on to represent Britain at several world and European championships.

The Queen, pictured while watching 'A Gallop Through History' at Windsor Castle, was seen looking tearful as her granddaughter Lady Louise drove Prince Philip's carriage around the arena during an emotional tribute to the late royal

Lady Louise (pictured, left, during the Platinum Jubilee event tonight) is believed to have inherited her passion for carriage driving from her beloved grandfather

It is believed the young royal, who has competed in carriage-driving competitions, inherited her interest in carriage driving from the Duke of Edinburgh, who was instrumental in helping to establish carriage driving as a sport in Britain.

Louise is continuing to follow in his footsteps: earlier this month, she competed in the British Indoor Carriage Driving Championships.

And last week the Queen appeared overjoyed as she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show and watched Lady Louise compete in a carriage driving event.

Her Majesty watched with pride as her granddaughter, driving the Duke of Edinburgh's carriage, led the Fell Pony Society centenary parade.

Carriage driving was one of Prince Philip's favourite past times, making the tribute particularly poignant, with Lady Louise driving his carriage

In May 2017, Prince Philip spoke about how he took up carriage driving when he stopped playing polo at the age of 50.

He said: 'I was looking round to see what next, I didn't know what there was available. And I suddenly thought, well, we've got horses and carriages so why don't I have a go.

'So I borrowed four horses from the stables in London, took them to Norfolk and practised and thought - why not?'

The tribute was a fitting way to honour the Duke as the Queen marks her Jubilee after a year of mourning for her husband.

It is believed the young royal, who has competed in carriage-driving competitions, inherited her interest in carriage driving from the Duke of Edinburgh, who was instrumental in helping to establish carriage driving as a sport in Britain (pictured in 2019)

Last April, the country was moved by images showing the Queen being forced to sit alone and wear a mask inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as she observed the Government's restrictions while saying goodbye to her husband.

And earlier this year, she was joined by other members of the royal family for a memorial service at St George's Chapel in Windsor in honour of the Duke.

Last night's tribute came near the end of the night's entertainment, which saw ITV hosts Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham deliver the event to the nation from an on-site studio hub from inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Well known faces including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald also paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years of service.

The gala featured more than 1,300 performers, 500 horses, children’s choirs, a 75-piece orchestra and stars from stage and screen.

Despite the emotional tribute, her Majesty was pictured looking sprightly and in good sprits throughout the evening's entertainment

Among the entertainment was musical performances from Keala Settle, the singer and actress from The Greatest Showman film, and opera singer Katherine Jenkins.

In addition, different eras of British history were enacted onstage as part of the show. Dame Helen Mirren, who has played both Queen Elizabeths on TV and film, reprised her role as the Tudor Monarch.

Her Majesty's sprightly appearance yesterday followed her having to reluctantly pull out of giving the Queen's Speech for the first time in 59 years on Tuesday due to 'episodic mobility problems'.

Mobility issues have dogged the Queen since last year and have forced her to cancel a string of high-profile public engagements - with concern raised about whether the increasingly frail she will ever be seen in the Palace of Westminster again.

The monarch is famously enamoured with equestrian events, and so many anticipated she would attend this evening's performance, which was staged by the Windsor Royal Horse Show

However, after missing the Queen's Speech on Tuesday on doctor's orders as she struggles to walk or stand for long periods, Her Majesty was spotted attending Windsor Royal Horse Show, initially choosing to stay in the passenger seat of her Range Rover, where she spoke to passers-by and watched horses in the parade ring.

And after an hour or so, with the aid of a stick, she walked slowly around 30ft to her seat in the grandstand between her son Prince Edward and Penny Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. And the Queen looked pleased as punch to be there.

Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was also there to support the monarch, whose highland pony won first place, securing her a trophy.

Shortly afterwards the Queen walked unaided to her Range Rover, waving to cheering crowds as she headed back to Windsor Castle.