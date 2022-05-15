ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, four critically injured in shooting at California church

By Daniel Uria, Darryl Coote
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 15 (UPI) -- One person was killed and four others were critically injured in a shooting at a California church, authorities said Sunday.

A suspect was detained at the scene of the shooting, which took place at Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. PDT., the Orange County Sheriff's office said.

All of the victims in the shooting are adults and the injured victims were transported to hospitals, the sheriff's office added. A fifth person was also treated for minor injuries.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it was on the scene treating victims and transporting patients to hospitals.

FBI agents were also responding to assist the sheriff's department at the scene.

Orange County Sheriff's Department Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told reporters during an evening press conference that the shooting was brought to an end by people at the church who detained the suspected shooter and "hogtied" his legs with an extension cord. They confiscated at least least two firearms from the shooter, he said.

"That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect," he said. "They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities."

The suspect, who was detained without injury, was identified by Hallock as an Asian man in his 60s. Officers don't believe he is from the area and were working to determine his city of residence and if he has any connection to the church.

"At this time we do not what the suspect's motive may be or whether he had an intended target or whether this is even a hate-related incident," he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state was actively monitoring the situation and working closely with law enforcement.

"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship," he said. "Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

The shooting comes just a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday in which gunman Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting 10 people.

