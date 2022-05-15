ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Catholic of Baton Rouge downs Curtis to win Division I baseball state championship

By Richie Mills
 3 days ago

HAMMOND, La. — Top-seeded Catholic of Baton Rouge defeated John Curtis, 4-1 Sunday afternoon to claim its first Division I baseball state championship since 2013.

John Curtis drew first blood with a Buddy Micheu RBI single in the top of the 3rd inning but would fail to score another run in Sunday’s contest.

Curtis closes out the 2021-22 season as Division I state runner-ups and Catholic League champions.

Here is head coach Jeff Curtis after the game:

Catholic’s Daniel Harden was named the Division I state championship’s Most Outstanding Player for his multiple RBI’s that lifted the Bears over the Patriots late in the game.

