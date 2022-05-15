Park Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 150th anniversary

The Park Missionary Baptist Church held a commemorative celebration Sunday afternoon, honoring the 150th anniversary of the founding of the establishment.

A special anniversary service was held at noon, followed by an afternoon lunch. The service included sermons from a number of deacons, including Rev. Clarence Hill of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church in North Augusta. Music was provided by Echoes of Praise.

Buy Now The service included sermons from a number of deacons, including Rev. Clarence Hill of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church in North Augusta. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

Bernice L. DeLoach, a long-time member of the church, presented the reflection and shared the words of one of the congregation's eldest members.

"God has truly blessed us," DeLoach said. "It was our ancestors that prayed and kept the faith – that's why I'm here today celebrating 150 years."

Rev. Daviad E. Mitchem, pastor of the church, said the anniversary means God is still blessing them.

"Jesus is still blessing us now and this is a testimony of that," Mitchem said.

He added the church's heart has contributed to its success.

"We are a church with a big heart," he said. "We're changing the world one heart at a time – if you love somebody, it will be reciprocated."

Buy Now The service included sermons from a number of deacons, including Rev. Clarence Hill of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church in North Augusta. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

The church was organized on Sunday, April 14, 1872, by Reverend Hardy Sapp. It was originally located near Myers Mill on the east side of Pen Branch, which is now known as the Savannah River Site, before relocating to to the west side of Pen Branch in 1899.

In 1950, the United States Atomic Energy Commission built a new production plant requiring 250,000 acres. The church fell within the area needed for the site, and the church relocated to its current location on Douglas Drive.

The church produced a special program outlining all of the accomplishments over the years.

Buy Now A special anniversary service was held at noon, followed by an afternoon lunch. (Alexandra Koch/Staff) Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

"We pray that God will continue to inspire us with a vision for the future and use that vision to direct the path of our congregation at the Park Missionary Baptist Church," Mitchem wrote in the program. "The Lord has been so good to us; let us continue to give God all the glory and honor. We, the Park Missionary Baptist Church Family, resolve to just continue to follow our Lord as faithfully as we can."