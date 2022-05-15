ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

K.H. Lee closes with a 63, edges local favorite Jordan Spieth to repeat at AT&T Byron Nelson

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gRj4_0ff8fosT00
Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

McKINNEY, Texas – On the 17th green, staring over a 12-foot par putt to maintain a one-stroke lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee was so nervous that he did something he only does on special occasions: he asked for divine intervention.

“I know that that’s a very important putt, so I pray over there,” he said. “Sometimes, like I need to believe in myself, but just need a, ‘Oh, God, like, please.’ ”

Lee’s prayers were answered, he clenched his right fist and on a hot, sultry afternoon he shot a career-best 9-under 63 to win the AT&T Byron Nelson for the second straight time.

“It feels like a dream again,” said Lee, who has won both editions of the tournament since it moved to this suburban Dallas layout.

Lee, 30, became the first player to defend his title at the AT&T Byron Nelson since Tom Watson in 1978-1980 and joined exclusive company with a couple other Hall of Famers: Sam Snead in 1957-58 and Jack Nicklaus in 1970-71 are the only other past champions to do so.

Byron Nelson: Leaderboard | Winner’s bag | Money list

“Hopefully,” he said, “people will remember my name too.”

Lee got off to a dream start on Sunday, canning a 51-foot birdie at the second and holing out from the fringe at the third for what amounted to five birdies in his opening nine holes. He manhandled the four par-5s at TPC Craig Ranch in 5 under en route to shooting a 72-hole total of 26-under 262 and holding off Jordan Spieth by one stroke.

“That score this afternoon, especially the last closing stretch of holes, is just a phenomenal score,” said Spieth.

As golf stats guru Justin Ray noted, no player in PGA Tour history had won the same 72-hole stroke-play event in back-to-back years with a score of 25-under par or lower before Lee did so.

“(Rafa) Nadal at Roland Garros, (Babe) Ruth at Yankee Stadium and K.H. Lee at TPC Craig Ranch,” Ray tweeted.

“When I’m here,” Lee said of TPC Craig Ranch, “(I feel) very comfortable.”

Lee showed from the start he wouldn’t surrender his title without a fight, firing 64 in the first round and after scores of 68 and 67, he was four back of Sebastian Munoz heading into Sunday.

Lee hadn’t won in the year since bagging his first Tour victory and his recent form gave little indication that he was about to go on a birdie binge. His slump included three straight missed cuts before snapping that skid a week ago at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Lee vaulted into the lead with an eagle at 12 after he ripped his second shot from 238 yards at the par-5 to within 5 feet. He drained a 15-foot birdie putt at No. 13 and his birdie at the last was the icing on the cake. Lee, who switched putters this week to an Odyssey 2-ball, gained more than three strokes on the field on the greens and that was the difference. On 17, Lee had an awkward stance from inside a greenside bunker and the ball above his feet on grass. He did well to chip it past the hole, praying before making his clutch left-to-right twisting par putt to protect a 1-shot edge. No less than Jordan Spieth called Lee’s putting stroke “pure.”

“That’s some high praise coming from Jordan,” observed CBS’s Colt Knost.

Spieth bogeyed two of his first three holes in the final round, but he ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch beginning at the fifth to remain in the hunt for his first win at his hometown event, where he first played as a 16-year-old when the course was at its former home of more than 30 years at the TPC Four Seasons. Spieth’s undoing was a three-putt bogey from 7 feet at the 10th hole and birdies at Nos. 12, 14 and 18 coming home for a final-round 67 wasn’t enough.

It always seemed destined to be a frenetic finish. At one point in the round, eight players shared the lead at 20 under, including Xander Schauffele who rallied to make the cut on the number and played his final 49 holes in 26-under par. He signed for a career-low 61 and tied for fifth with Justin Thomas and Ryan Palmer.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama saved his best for last, closing with an eagle at 18 to shoot a final-round 62 and tied for third at 24-under 264 with Colombia’s Munoz. The 54-hole leader got off to a shaky start with a bogey at the first and didn’t make his first birdie until the eighth hole. Munoz closed in 69.

World No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler shot 69 to finish T-15 at his hometown event. But this was Lee’s day for the second straight year, and he celebrated just off the 18th green with his parents, wife Joo Yeon and 10-month old Celene.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Lehman: Phil Mickelson was gambling (in the woods) during Presidents Cup

The extent of Phil Mickelson's alleged gambling was revealed a few weeks ago by the golf writer Alan Shipnuck. It was the same writer who published the controversial and in Lefty's own words "reckless" remarks that led to his exile from the game. Just where has Mickelson been is a...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus reportedly turned down a staggering amount of money from Saudis to lead LIV Golf series

LIV Golf has the Shark, but it also attempted to land the Golden Bear. Greg Norman is the face of the eight-event Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, which begins next month (June 9-11) outside London at Centurion Golf Club. But a story released Monday by the Fire Pit Collective—which also appears on Golf Digest’s website—has comments from Jack Nicklaus saying he was presented with a chance to collect a massive payday if he would agree to help the fledgling tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Tour agent claims Greg Norman to be ditched by Saudis

Greg Norman's days as the figurehead of the Saudi-backed rival golf league appear to be numbered, according to one report. Alan Shipnuck, the author of the forthcoming biography about the exiled Phil Mickelson, has made the claim in his latest article. He claims that a PGA Tour agent has confided...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
golfmagic.com

Paul Casey FORCED OUT of 20th appearance at PGA Championship

It appears a back issue that has plagued Paul Casey's season so far continues to linger. The 44-year-old withdrew from this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills yesterday morning. It is not the most surprising news, given that it is the same injury caused him to miss both the Masters...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Bubba Watson finally removed this 20-plus-year-old gear component

Golf equipment has changed considerably in the last two decades. We’ve seen titanium overthrow steel; adjustable weights become the norm in the woods category; the advent of the hollow-body blade; and mallets go from a complete outsider to a common sight at your local course — and on Tour.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Sam Snead
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Lee May
Person
Tom Green
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods denounces Phil Mickelson's views on professional golf, plants his flag firmly behind PGA Tour

TULSA, Okla. – Somewhere PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is smiling as wide as the Grand Canyon after hearing the pro-PGA Tour support from Tiger Woods. When asked to share his feelings about Phil Mickelson being absent from the 104th PGA Championship this week at Southern Hills, Woods expressed his disappointment that the defending champion wouldn’t be competing, saying, “We’ll miss him,” but didn’t mince words.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Viktor Hovland calls Phil Mickelson missing PGA Championship a "weird situation"

Viktor Hovland described the thought of Phil Mickelson not defending his PGA Championship title as a "weird situation." "We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship," the PGA of America posted on Twitter last week. "Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to...
GOLF
SkySports

PGA Championship storylines: Tiger Woods' return, Jordan Spieth's Grand Slam bid and more

Six storylines to follow ahead of the PGA Championship, live this week on Sky Sports Golf, ranging from injury comebacks and historic attempts to more potential controversy!. Following Rory McIlroy's best attempt yet at completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters last month, it will be Jordan Spieth's turn in similar circumstances this week at Southern Hills.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Hall Of Famers#Tpc Craig Ranch
SkySports

PGA Championship tee times: Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods has been grouped with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Spieth arrives with another opportunity to become just the sixth player in the modern era to complete golf's career Grand Slam, following on from Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods, having won his third major at The Open in 2017.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 PGA Championship odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

The second major of 2022 is here, and it’s sure to be a good one in Tulsa. The world’s biggest stars in golf will be competing for the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, the first time the course is hosting a PGA Championship since 2007 when Tiger Woods edged Woody Austin by 2 strokes to win it. Below, we look at the 2022 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
TULSA, OK
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth already delivered one of the best performances of the week

TULSA, Okla. — Much like watching Jordan Spieth play golf, listening to him speak is like riding a roller coaster. One moment, he’s talking about winning the career Grand Slam. The next, he’s delving into being uncomfortable over the ball on short putts. There are peaks and valleys from one question to the next. It’s never boring.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

We interrupt your PGA Championship coverage to bring you this spectacular Dustin Johnson-Paulina Gretzky wedding video

OK, admit it. By Wednesday of a major championship week you're tired hearing about that major, and the 2022 PGA Championship, even with all its wacky storylines, is no different. Defending PGA champ Phil Mickelson isn't here. Defending Southern Hills PGA champ Tiger Woods looks great. The recent Gil Hanse renovation should test the players' short games. And the crazy beer prices should really test the fans' wallets. We get it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Golf Channel

Expecting DP tour to deny releases, too, Greg Norman sends letter to players

A week after the PGA Tour denied players conflicting event releases to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, the breakaway circuit’s commissioner fired back claiming. “the era of free agency in professional golf has finally arrived.”. In a letter sent to Tour players late Sunday,...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy