ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Support Coach Marc Davidson's family

By BoilerHeritage
hammerandrails.com
 3 days ago

Many of you have may have seen the Big Ten Journey story or read recent news articles on Caleb Furst’s high school coach and...

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Valley Hires Luce As New Boys Basketball Coach

AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley School Board approved several position changes Monday, including a new high school boys varsity basketball coach. Superintendent Blaine Conley recommended the Board approve Joe Luce as the basketball coach. The position became vacant when the Board decided not to approve Chad Patrick’s contract for the...
AKRON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Euchre: Indiana’s card game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When asked how long a typical Euchre game lasts, Tori Burke backtracked on her original answer of “30 minutes.” “Well, whenever I play,” she confessed, “we typically talk a while so probably it takes longer than it could.” Together with fellow senior Ellie Villaruz, Burke leads the Euchre Club at […]
INDIANA STATE
kentsterling.com

Mike Brey now sits atop my very short list of favorite college basketball coaches!

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey is not a whiner. Sadly, that places him in a distinct minority among those in his profession. Here is what Brey said at the ACC spring meetings last week about the challenges of athletes monetizing their names, images, and likenesses, “[Coaches] have got to stop complaining. This is the world we’re in, and last time I checked, we make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
fortwaynesnbc.com

Community throws support behind family devastated by weekend fire

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Neighbors and area businesses are stepping up to help a family that lost their home and a child to fire over the weekend. Several fundraising efforts have been launched to help the McBrides, who lived in a home that was destroyed early Sunday morning. Six-year-old Rory McBride died in what the Allen County coroner ruled an accident at the property in the 14400 block of SR 101 South, in far southeastern Allen County.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Doerffler named head football coach at Leo

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – After eight seasons leading the Northrop football program Jason Doerffler is taking on a new challenge as he’s been tabbed as the new head football coach at Leo. Doeffler went 23-58 during his tenure with the Bruins, including a 3-7 mark this past season. Northrop’s best year under Doerffler came in […]
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Both sides rest in Zent family murder trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Both sides have rested in the murder trial of Cohen Hancz Barron, the man accused of killing a woman and her three children in June of 2021. The case will go to the jury Wednesday morning after closing arguments. Almost a year...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne animal shelter pushes ‘kitnapping’ awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is launching a new life-saving campaign urging citizens to stop “kitnapping” unweaned kittens. Kitnapping is when kittens are prematurely separated from their mothers (usually before 8 weeks of age) which drastically decreases their chance of survival. This often happens when citizens find a litter of kittens and immediately bring them to the shelter. We understand it’s in an effort to help, but more often than not it’s causing more harm when they are separated from their mother.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#High School
963xke.com

Wild Crab set to bring southern flavor to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Cajun flavors are about to turn up the heat in southwest Fort Wayne. Wild Crab, a new restaurant to the community, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at 6282 W. Jefferson Blvd. Wild Crab...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Newspapers buys KPC Media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — KPC Media, which publishes local newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola, has announced it will be bought by Fort Wayne Newspapers. KPC reported the deal on Wednesday. According to KPC, Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase three daily newspapers — The (Kendallville) News Sun, The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Food Producer Announces $100M Fort Wayne Facility

A New Jersey-based food producer has announced plans to invest $100 million to build a facility in Fort Wayne and create 100 jobs over the next two years. Do Good Foods takes unused foods such as produce from grocery stores and converts it into animal feed, which is then fed to chickens.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
whatzup.com

Music Theatre to put on holiday show

Summit City Music Theatre will team up with Salomon Farm Park to bring a new holiday tradition to Fort Wayne with their production of A Christmas Carol. Performances, set for Dec. 1-11, will be held in an immersive environment at Salomon Farm Park’s historic Old Barn and will include local talent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘A perfect fit’: NACS board to consider superintendent candidate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A candidate for superintendent for Northwest Allen County Schools has been identified, and he’s familiar with the district. Wayne Barker, a former Carroll High School teacher and a recently named Superintendent of the Year, has emerged as the front-runner for superintendent for NACS. Board President Ron Felger will introduce a motion to hire Barker as superintendent.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer Opens Two New 155,000-Square-Foot Supercenters

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer opened two new 155,000-square-foot supercenters—one in Fort Wayne, Ind., and the second in West Branch, Mich.—on May 12. The Fort Wayne store is located at 4242 E. Dupont Road and is the grocery retailer's 41st store in the state of Indiana. The West Branch, Mich., store, which is located at 3691 M-55, is in Ogemaw County.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy