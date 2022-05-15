ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll shows Irvin leading Bailey

By Cole Henke
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u2Tn_0ff8fAlX00

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Richard Irvin leads Darren Bailey by over four points in the latest poll conducted by WCIA 3 and Emerson College.

But with a large number of voters still saying they are undecided, it’s still a wide open race. Brenden Moore, political reporter for Lee Enterprises, and Dave Dahl, statehouse reporter for WTAX, join Capitol Connection to discuss the latest poll, what Irvin and Bailey’s campaigns do from here and how a Trump endorsement could effect this race.

