AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department says it is cracking down on street racing after recent two crashes, including one that killed two people. “We want the message to be clear. You race, you lose. It is that simple," said Chief Martin Birkenfeld. "If you race, we will find you and arrest you and you will lose your car.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO