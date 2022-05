BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge police officer faces six counts of aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a firearm at utility workers in his backyard. Arrest documents said four utility workers were digging holes for fiber optic cables at 54-year-old Donald Johnson Jr.’s home when he came out of his home with a gun pointed at them. Johnson claimed that the workers were not supposed to be there and told them to fill the holes and leave.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO