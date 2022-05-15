National Police Week recognized in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – National Police Week will be recognized from Sunday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 17 with events being held across the country, including in Mississippi.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is also celebrated on Sunday, May 15 to pay give special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Fellow officers said the memory of the fallen is everything to them.

“We never want to forget the sacrifices that they made and the ultimate price they paid, not only for our state, but for our country. This is the best way we can honor them. Their memory means everything to us,” said Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.

Mississippians shared their own “thank you” to all current officers.

“For you to go into these communities every day and risk your lives, whether it’s doing traffic stops, house calls, domestic violence calls, I want to say thank you on behalf of people who genuinely don’t know how to say thank you,” said community activist John Hendricks.

Governor Tate Reeves also voiced his support for the men and women in blue.

“Mississippi backs the blue. Thankful to our law enforcement community for all they do. Our neighborhoods and families are safer because of your work,” tweeted Reeves.

In observance of the week, Mississippians are encouraged to thank law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep Mississippi safe.

