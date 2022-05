BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ochsner officials say Ochsner 65 Plus clinic on Jefferson Highway will be opening this fall. The 11,844-square-foot clinic is a $3.15 million investment that is designed to be not only a primary care center but a place for those who are 65 years old and older can safely socialize, according to Ochsner.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO