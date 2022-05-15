ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sam Ryder feels ‘fantastic’ as he arrives in UK after Eurovision triumph

By Ben Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZt3l_0ff8d6OI00

Sam Ryder said he felt “fantastic” and that he would have a family curry as soon as he arrived home as he touched down in the UK a day after coming second in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The British hopeful delighted fans at home by topping the national jury vote with 283 points, beating favourites Spain and Sweden , in the country’s best result in 20 years.

Landing at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday evening, the jubilant singer wore a pink Kalush Orchestra hat, celebrating the Ukrainian winners of this year’s competition which was held in Turin , Italy.

Ryder, who was carrying a champagne-shaped balloon and a Union Jack flag, said he was feeling “fantastic” and added that he had an “incredible experience, such a rewarding experience”.

Claiming he “didn’t expect” a reception, he paused to take selfies and chat to fans who had waited for his arrival on a flight from Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myuMe_0ff8d6OI00

“It’s just lovely to come home and feel that joy and love we’ve felt the whole time, though I am tired now – just want to focus on having a nice sleep tonight,” he said.

Asked the first thing he would do when he got home, Ryder laughed and answered: “Have a curry with my family.”

More than eight million people in the UK tuned in to watch Ryder’s Eurovision triumph on Saturday.

The 32-year-old TikTok star won over the audience with his uplifting pop song Space Man, dazzling in a one-piece suit encrusted with beads and pearls.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Sam’s performance was simply out of this world and we couldn’t be prouder of him, achieving the best result in 20 years for the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest, including winning the jury vote.

“Kalush Orchestra’s performance was incredible and generated a reaction both in the arena and around the globe like no other – we offer huge congratulations to Ukraine on their win.”

An average of 8.9 million people tuned in to watch the competition on BBC One, with a peak viewing figure of 10.6 million, the corporation said.

Last year, 7.4 million people watched as UK hopeful James Newman scored zero points and came bottom of the leaderboard.

This year’s competition was won by Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: “Our courage impresses the world our music conquers Europe!”

“Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sGiY_0ff8d6OI00

“For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

Martin Osterdahl, Eurovision’s executive supervisor, said in a statement that the organisation’s attention has turned to next year’s competition and its “unique challenges”.

Ryder found fame covering songs on TikTok during lockdown, amassing 12 million followers and catching the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He was selected in a new collaboration between the BBC and global music management company TaP Music, which also revamped the promotional campaign.

The new strategy included ensuring Ryder’s single, Space Man, got played on BBC Radio 1 instead of Radio 2, and targeting smaller countries such as San Marino, Serbia, Croatia and Malta, which have the same voting powers as larger countries such as Germany.

In his first series of posts to Twitter since the competition, Ryder said: “Still up in Space, Man! Thank you all for blazing with love, positivity and kindness throughout this wild and euphoric experience.

“We completely felt your support and we so deeply appreciated it.

“Huge love to Kalush Orchestra for bringing it home for glorious Ukraine!!!

“Couldn’t be happier right now and I can’t wait to hug my grandad!!”

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision#Bbc One#Turin#British#Ukrainian#Tiktok#Bbc
The Independent

Russia makes new threats over use of Satan-2 hypersonic nuclear missile on Britain

Russia has made new threats to use its RS-28 Sarmat hypersonic nuclear missile – known in the west as “Satan-2” – to strike Britain in just “200 seconds”.The warning from Russia’s defence committee deputy chairman, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, comes as Finland is poised to join Nato, and Sweden is set to follow suit. “If Finland wants to join this bloc, then our goal is absolutely legitimate – to question the existence of this state. This is logical,” Mr Zhuravlyov claimed in an interview with state TV Russia 1.“If the United States threatens our state, it’s good: here is the Sarmat...
EUROPE
Variety

‘The Pink Cloud’ Sells to France, Germany, Japan (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Pink Cloud,” a flagship feature from Brazil’s new generation of female filmmakers, has closed three more major territories for Paris-based MPM Premium, sealing France (Universciné), Japan (Senlis) and Germany (Lighthouse).  With MPM Premium currently in discussions for the U.K., Australia and Latin America, the sales company is edging ever closer to selling out on all major territories around the world. Territories already secured include Brazil (O2), North America (Blue Fox), Taiwan (Digi Sky Entertainment), China (Beijing Hugoeast), Korea (K Entertainment) and Russia (World Vision). Senlis will stage a theatrical release in 2023 for “The Pink...
WORLD
The Independent

Harry Styles fans are divided after noticing his ‘unusual’ new accent

Harry Styles fans are divided over the singer’s “unusual” new accent.In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, which was released on Tuesday (17 May), many fans noticed Styles using an accent “that’s not him”.“Harry Styles becomes another One Direction band member with a completely bizarre accent,” wrote one fan, referring to Styles’s former band member Liam Payne’s new accent in an interview he gave at the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year.Another person added: “Why am I so affected by Harry Styles losing his lil soft northern accent?”Many people also pointed out that Styles’s new accent sounds a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Rogan mocked for ranting about fake news story on Spotify podcast – and then realising it’s fake

Joe Rogan is being heavily mocked for a clip in which he realised he’d shared a “fake” news story on his podcast.In an episode of Spotify’s Joe Rogan Experience released on 12 May, the commentator announced: “I read something briefly and I didn’t get into the article.” He then claimed that Australia is “trying to pass a bill that would outlaw you growing your own food”.Believing the story to be true, Rogan mocked the imagined Australians for the imagined proposed law, calling these imaginary people “f***ing creeps”.He suggested the fake law could have been designed to uncover anti-vaxxers, adding:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Ukraine War Refugees the Focus of Latest From Docmaker Olha Zhurba (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Ukrainian director Olha Zhurba and producer Darya Bassel are teaming up on a documentary about Ukraine’s refugee crisis after their last collaboration, “Outside,” premiered at Copenhagen’s CPH:DOX festival this year. The project, with a working title “Displaced,” is being produced by Bassel’s Kyiv-based Moon Man production outfit in co-production with Germany’s Koberstein Film and Denmark’s Final Cut for Real. Zhurba began filming not long after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, capturing footage of the thousands of Kyiv residents who had flocked to the capital’s railway station for safety. She’s now in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest...
WORLD
The Independent

Charles praises maple syrup during Ottawa market visit

The Prince of Wales has extoled the virtues of the quintessential Canadian kitchen staple – maple syrup – describing it as “good for you”.Charles found himself staring at an array of products made from the sweet treat when he and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Ottawa’s ByWard market which is attempting to revive trade following the pandemic.The couple were mobbed by members of the public trying to capture the moment on their camera phones as a large number of police tried to clear a path past the stalls.Rupert Hupe, a second generation maple producer, chatted to the prince and his...
MUSIC
The Independent

Three fake Instagram posts at the centre of the Wagatha Christie libel trial

Three “false” stories Coleen Rooney claims to have uploaded to her private Instagram account during a months-long “sting operation” are at the centre of her libel dispute with Rebekah Vardy.In her now famous October 2019 social media “reveal” post, Mrs Rooney claimed her fellow footballer’s wife’s account was the only one to see the posts and alleged that information from them was leaked to The Sun newspaper – something Mrs Vardy denies being responsible for.Here the PA news agency takes a look at what has been heard in court about the social media posts:The gender selection postMrs Rooney claims to...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Bee’s knees: pollinators are stars of Chelsea flower show

Bees and other pollinators will be the stars of this year’s Chelsea flower show, with many gardens demonstrating how to attract and protect them. Scientists have also developed a planter specifically designed with flowers that appeal to bees. Its designers say that if 50,000 gardeners planted just one container each, it would provide enough flower power to fuel 1m bumblebee miles every day, equivalent to an estimated 2m foraging trips. Bumblebees must fly from and to the nest multiple times each day to supply their colony with nectar and pollen.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Banksy: Is this Wood Green mural the street artist’s latest work?

A provocative mural that looks similar to the work of Banksy and seems to make a statement about slavery ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has appeared on the side of a Poundland store in Wood Green, north London.The artwork, which features Union Flag bunting coming from a sewing machine, on top of a base that resembles the infamous Bristol statue of slave trader Edward Colston that was famously torn down by Black Lives Matter protesters, was spotted by passers-by on Wednesday. In December, Banksy posted on his official Instagram account, promoting souvenir shirts ahead of the trial of four...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Marnie Schulenburg death: As The World Turns soap star dies aged 37

Marnie Schulenburg, a US soap actor known for her work on As The World Turns, has died at the age of 37.Schulenburg passed away in Bloomfield, New Jersey, after suffering from stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was diagnosed five months after the birth of her two year old daughter, Coda. Her death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by her rep, Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment.Schulenburg was born 21 May 1984, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Her first notable soap appearance was in 2007 in The Young and the Restless, before her character Stewart appeared on As the World...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
The Independent

The Independent

654K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy