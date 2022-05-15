Man shot in head, not expected to survive, NC police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man is severely injured and not expected to survive after a north Charlotte shooting Saturday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting around 6:15 p.m. on the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place in the Davis Lake community.
When police and medic arrived at the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Medic rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“At this time, he is still with us,” said Major Brad Koch. “We are conducting it right now as an assault with a deadly weapon investigation. We do anticipate that will change to a homicide investigation in the very near future.”
This is an active investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 4