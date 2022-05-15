ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man shot in head, not expected to survive, NC police say

By Connor Lomis
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man is severely injured and not expected to survive after a north Charlotte shooting Saturday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting around 6:15 p.m. on the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place in the Davis Lake community.

When police and medic arrived at the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medic rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, he is still with us,” said Major Brad Koch. “We are conducting it right now as an assault with a deadly weapon investigation. We do anticipate that will change to a homicide investigation in the very near future.”

This is an active investigation.

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

