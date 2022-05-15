ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Poll shows Irvin leading Bailey

By Cole Henke
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Richard Irvin leads Darren Bailey by over four points in the latest poll conducted by...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 0

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois governor candidate stopping in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate, Richard Irvin, will be making a campaign stop in Peoria Thursday. According to a press release, Irvin will be making a stop at the Peoria International Airport Conference Suite, at 4 p.m. He will be joined by his running mate State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-95).
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

During Pekin visit, GOP candidate for Governor backs voter ID laws

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With the primary a little more than a month away, Republican candidate for governor Jesse Sullivan shared his plans for ensuring voter integrity in elections. Sullivan joined some county clerks on Tuesday to tour an election facility in Pekin and discuss efforts to make...
PEKIN, IL
advantagenews.com

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address gas prices across the state

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address high gas prices across the state. As of May 12, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.80. In Chicago, the average price has reached $5.17 per gallon. State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said his legislation to cap the state’s sales tax on motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon could provide real relief to consumers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Eric Zorn: Which GOP gubernatorial candidate has the best chance to defeat Gov. Pritzker?

Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about the race for Illinois governor, including WTTW’s scoop where they found that gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin had called Donald Trump a “bigoted racist” in text messages, the recent WGN-TV poll that showed Irvin with a slim lead over Senator Darren Bailey, and the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Early voting in the Illinois primaries starts Thursday. Here’s how to cast a ballot.

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Early voting for Illinois’ June 28 primary elections begins on Thursday, and millions of Illinois residents are expected to once again be seeking alternatives to voting in-person on Election Day. Democrats currently occupy every office that’s elected statewide, and almost all of them are looking to retain their current seats in November. While voters consider candidates for one of Illinois’ U.S. Senate seats, governor, Congress and local judges, here’s an easy guide for how to vote in this year’s primary.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsnow.com

Republican candidates for Illinois treasurer, comptroller call out ‘election year gimmicks’

(The Center Square) – Two Republican candidates running for Illinois state offices are calling on the incumbents to stop campaigning on taxpayers’ money. Treasurer candidate, state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and Comptroller candidate, McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi say it is corrupt for Democratic incumbents Michael Frerichs and Susana Mendoza to display their names on checks and other communications to state residents, calling it an “election year gimmick.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker signs Jelani Day Bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Monday a bill that was directly inspired by the disappearance and death of Jelani Day. The bill requires Illinois coroners to notify and consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of the body being found. It’s a much shorter time than Carmen Bolden-Day had to wait when her son went missing in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Committee ensures IDOT is moving forward, looks to electrify trucking

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) – The Rebuild Illinois program is ongoing since its implementation in 2019. Wednesday, the House Transportation: Roads & Bridges Committee had a hearing to discuss the financials of the program going forward. Since Rebuild Illinois started, $7.3 billion has been allocated specifically to the Roads &...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Carvana loses license to operate in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State says it has suspended the license of online auto dealer Carvana after the company failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits, according to Automotive News. The Secretary of State opened an investigation into […]
ILLINOIS STATE
