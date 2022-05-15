ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Can a 2022 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Keep up With a Nissan GT-R NISMO?

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray is a quick sports car, but the 2022 Nissan GT-R NISMO is significantly faster in a straight...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The Coolest Car That No Longer Exists: the 1954 Corvette Corvair!

The idea of concept cars (or the concept of idea cars?) has been around a long time. A concept car is a great way to gauge people's reaction to new and sometimes revolutionary car designs, which was even truer before the advent of the internet. And, after all, it's a lot cheaper to build a few than to commit to a full production year of a car that may turn out to be a dud.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Secrets Emerge And There's A Lot To Like

In the motoring world, a great foundation often leads to spectacular results. To be more specific, when the base car in a model range is as good as the Chevrolet Stingray Coupe, it lays the groundwork for something even more special. With its naturally-aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the new Corvette Z06 sounds beastly as it revs to well over 8,000 rpm. It's a palpable step up from the base Corvette. But this 670-horsepower Corvette is merely a stepping stone to the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1. Now, exclusive details have emerged regarding this red-hot Corvette model.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Corvette#Nismo#Corvette Stingray#Nissan Gt R#Vehicles#Supercar#Throttle House
CBS Detroit

GM Confirms Fully Electric Chevrolet Corvette

(CNN) – General Motors will produce a fully electric Chevrolet Corvette, GM President Mark Reuss announced in a LinkedIn post Monday morning. General Motors President Mark Reuss announced in a LinkedIn post on April 25 that GM will produce a fully electric Chevrolet Corvette. | Credit: General Motors Reuss didn’t say when the electric Corvette would come, but he hinted that a hybrid model could come relatively soon. “We will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year,” he wrote. An accompanying video the company posted to Twitter showed what appeared to be a hybrid Corvette, and in another first, showed the front wheels spinning...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Nissan Z Is a Better Performance Bargain Than The Toyota GR Supra

The new 2023 Nissan Z is a hotly anticipated sports car. With retro-inspired styling and promising performance, it is difficult not to get excited about the little coupe. Also, much to the delight of three-pedal fans everywhere, the Nissan Z is already confirmed with a manual at different trim levels. However, beyond being simply fantastic, the new Nissan Z is a screaming performance bargain compared to the Toyota GR Supra.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nissan
Top Speed

The 2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo Is Torque-Happy and Eco-Friendly

Toyota’s most famous three-row budget SUV, the Highlander, is set to arrive with a new turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four engine, dual 12.3-inch displays for the driver information and infotainment, and a handful of new standard features. The Highlander is receiving constant updates since the fourth-generation came out in 2020, and the automaker is making it a lucrative offering with every new update.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z drag races Toyota Supra 3.0 and Ford Mustang Mach 1

Acceleration in a straight line represents only a small portion of what lures enthusiasts into buying a sports car. Even though it's not fully indicative of a model's performance, it sure is fun to watch three rear-wheel-drive coupes battling in a drag race. Now that the embargo for the new Z first drives has finally ended, expect to see a lot of content with the "attainable dream car" as nicely put by Nissan.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Hoonipigasus Revealed As Mid-Engined 911 With 1,400 HP

After 11 years, Ken Block parted ways with Ford and inked a deal in 2021 with Audi. It looks as though he is allowed to "cheat" a bit as his latest bespoke car doesn't have the fabled Four Rings. Granted, he's staying within the Volkswagen Group by jumping behind the wheel of a Porsche. Mind you, it's not a model the peeps from Zuffenhausen have built, but rather a unique vehicle with a mid-mounted engine reminding us of the 911 RSR.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Used Trucks That Still Aren’t Worth the Money

Pickup trucks are built differently from other vehicles. They can be some of the most reliable vehicles available to consumers. Sometimes reliability isn’t as important as affordability, fuel economy, and other factors. Some trucks aren’t worth buying despite their reliability. The 2019 Nissan Titan is a reliable used...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Are Electric Cars Cheaper to Drive? Consumer Reports Weighs In

Should your next vehicle be one of the many electric cars in the market? If you want to save money over the lifetime of your vehicle ownership, there’s a good chance you’ll come out ahead if you drive an EV. These new electric cars are more environmentally-friendly than gasoline models, but saving the environment might not be one of your priorities. If you look at owning your next vehicle as an investment, you want to understand which type of vehicle will save you the most money.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport produces 1,596 hp on the dyno

Bugatti recently strapped its Chiron to a dynamometer and the results put to rest any doubts of the horsepower ratings of the company's hypercars. The particular version used in the test is the Chiron Super Sport, whose official output is 1,578 hp, or 1,600 ps in the metric horsepower figures Bugatti uses.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a 4 Door Jeep Wrangler Called?

Jeep built its iconic Wrangler SUV with only two doors for decades. Then, for the 2007 model year, Jeep began to offer its 4×4 with four doors. Jeep calls this four-door Wrangler the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Here are the trim models available with four doors and the reason why some Jeep fans still prefer two doors.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best Used Car Deals Since 2021 Thanks to Depreciation

Snagging a used car bargain is a good feeling. Although if you don’t know what you’re looking for, finding that deal can be challenging to accomplish. However, taking advantage of depreciation is prudent for economy car hunters and luxury car shoppers alike who want a little bang for their buck. Here are some of the best deals on used cars since 2021.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

105K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy