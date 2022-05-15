Will you be able to see the total lunar eclipse tonight?

All eyes are on the forecast for later tonight as a total lunar eclipse will be visible Sunday night.

According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible starting at 9:15 p.m. By 10:20 p.m., a full lunar eclipse will be visible and remain visible until 11:54 p.m. The partial lunar eclipse ends at 1:20 a.m.

The lunar eclipse will be visible anywhere the moon is visible. Because lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase, the moon will generally be visible starting around sunset.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

That means most viewers on the east coast will see the lunar eclipse in its entirety while those on the west coast will be able to see the lunar eclipse in progress.

The next total lunar eclipse will be in November, which will be visible throughout most of the U.S. The next lunar eclipse after that won’t be until March 2025.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth gets directly in between the Sun and moon. The shadow will make the moon appear blood red during totality.

Our forecast will be a bit tricky for the lunar eclipse. A cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area late tonight.

A couple of these storms could be strong with damaging wind and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has our area outlooked in a "Slight risk" (level 2 of 5) west of I-65.

These storms should weaken as they move eastward. Showers look to be towards our eastern counties when totality starts around 10:29 p.m.

We will have a mostly cloudy sky across the area, so viewing will likely be challenging. A few breaks in the clouds are possible so you can still step out and see if you get a view of the eclipse which will turn the moon red!

If you do get to see the eclipse, be sure to send your photos to my5@newschannel5.com so the weather team can see and share them!