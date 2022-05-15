ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Seen an Orange Tag on a Car? This Is What it Means

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comments / 66

Mark Carrillo
3d ago

If you don't know, turn in your license and don't drive. This is common knowledge. Someone please put on new driver's exam.

Reply(7)
31
Ernie Bunch
2d ago

The article says that if your car breaks down to go get a repair loan?! Well let's see, your car is broke down cause you didn't have the money to fix it,but they want you to go get a loan for the repairs... This article is rediceules. Best thing to do is find out when the auction is and go buy your car back for penny's on the dollar. And then you don't have to worry about the lot fees,towing fees and so on. I've done this for a few of my friends before and it's the cheapest way to go.

Reply(4)
17
David Hedges
3d ago

The next article will explain what the orange or yellow safety tape that's hanging from the door handle or antenna of a car in the ditch during the winter is for.

Reply(8)
14
MotorBiscuit

