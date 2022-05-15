Have You Seen an Orange Tag on a Car? This Is What it Means

Two men were recently arrested for their alleged part in the removal of catalytic converters. The case began with a call from a woman who was sleeping on the side of Interstate 59 in a U-Haul truck at about 1:15 p.m. She reported that she was awoken to people doing things to the truck, which was later determined to be two men allegedly cutting the catalytic converter from the vehicle, according to a Picayune Police Department press release.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO