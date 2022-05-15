Delusions of accused Buffalo shooter are the reverse of reality

Accused Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron says he was inspired by New Zealand’s Brenton Tarrant , united in a belief called the “great replacement theory.” Fueled by the darkest corners of the Internet, this is a delusion that white people are being diminished, and that violence should be used to purge other races from society. It’s racist, moronic garbage.

And, as with all extremists, the people he claims to represent loathe him.

What did the mass murderer think was going to happen? The rise of an Aryan Buffalo? The remaking of a diverse nation?

Just as a member of ISIS thinks somehow Muslims will cheer the bombing of a mosque, just as 1960s radical terrorists like the Weathermen thought they were triggering revolution, this bigot really believed others would welcome a massacre in a supermarket. No. They’re horrified.

To the Buffalo killer, and anyone who would be inspired by his manifesto, know this: You’re not fighting for the white race. White people hate you. You are alone.