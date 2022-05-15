ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to travel to Buffalo

By Jonathan Lemire
 3 days ago
People gather outside of Tops market on May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Updated: 05/15/2022 07:23 PM EDT

President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with the victims of a racially motivated mass shooting.

The White House announced Sunday that the president would visit with the injured and the families of some those killed in Saturday’s shooting.

Ten people were killed by a white gunman who posted a racist online manifesto before opening fire in a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. "I have 10 dead neighbors in this community. And it hurts," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Richie
3d ago

And then on to California for today's shooting and then to Lord knows where tomorrow, eh? With all due respect it would be much better if he just stayed in DC and worked on some ideas to help put an end to this outrage and sad outcome for far too many families! What an ugly black mark on our nation and humanity!

Stamp Collector
3d ago

Interesting where Biden is “allowed” to go. If you don’t see it as a problem that he refused to go to the border and isn’t allowed to go to Ukraine and you don’t have a problem with that then your part of the problem.

Face Plant
3d ago

...are you gonna swing by the southern border on your way home??? Bet not!!!

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

After Buffalo shooting, Stefanik faces scrutiny for past Facebook posts

Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
BUFFALO, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

A closer look into NYS Red Flag Law

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As New York is trying to heal from the tragedy that took place in Buffalo this past weekend, the gun debate is ramping up once again. Some people are pushing for more gun control, others are pushing for more mental health evaluations. Back in June of 2021, New York State Police arrived […]
LAW
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Buffalo Shooter’s Previous Threat Raises Red-Flag Questions

BUFFALO (AP) – Less than a year before he opened fire and killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, 18-year-old Payton Gendron was investigated for making a threatening statement at his high school. New York has a “red flag” law designed to...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

BUFFALO AND THE BIGOTRY IN THE MIRROR

He picked the Buffalo Tops because of its zip code. As Payton Gendron seethed in his fascist, anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi, white-supremacist hate, as he contemplated a specific locale for his rampage, he checked zip codes. That’s what the 18-year-old said in his manifesto. But, as murderers often will, he lied.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Ten dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” Police said he shot 11 Black and two white victims before surrendering to […]
BUFFALO, NY
