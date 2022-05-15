Biden to travel to Buffalo

People gather outside of Tops market on May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with the victims of a racially motivated mass shooting.

The White House announced Sunday that the president would visit with the injured and the families of some those killed in Saturday’s shooting.

Ten people were killed by a white gunman who posted a racist online manifesto before opening fire in a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. "I have 10 dead neighbors in this community. And it hurts," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."