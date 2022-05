Luke Combs admits he has a blind spot when it comes to being a parent for the first time. His son will have to experience something he never even dreamed of growing up. Talking to Taste of Country Nights, the "Doin' This" singer said he's most looking forward to being "sports dad," but wants a well-rounded individual more than anything. In January, Combs and wife Nicole announced that a baby boy is coming this spring. They've kept a lid on the baby's name thus far, but Combs talked a bit about his feelings toward fatherhood.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO